Eleanor Villasenor
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1935
DIED
November 24, 2020
Eleanor Villasenor's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My heart broke when I saw Ellie’s obituary. I had gotten to know her during my Dad‘s (Bob) three years living at Willow Lane. When visiting Dad, I also visited others and had spent a lot of time with Ellie. She stole my heart! My favorite thing was to read the book of family photos that her children had so lovingly made for her. Ellie adored her children and was so proud of their accomplishments! I admired Ellie for her courage and humility. She is our newest angel who has truly earned her wings! Hugs and prayers to her family.
Kathy Damon
Friend
November 30, 2020