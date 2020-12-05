Menu
Eleanora Grundler
1918 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1918
DIED
December 3, 2020
Eleanora Grundler's passing at the age of 102 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Our Savior Parish-St. Boniface Church
2208 East Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ Our Savior Parish-St. Boniface Church
2208 East Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15212
