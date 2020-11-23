Menu
Elena Cerboni
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1938
DIED
October 24, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
Elena Cerboni's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, October 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cook Funeral Home, Inc. in Torrington, CT .

Published by Cook Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Harvest Baptist Church
1440 Litchfield Turnpike, New Hartford, Connecticut 06057
Funeral services provided by:
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
