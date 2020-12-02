Menu
Elena Lozano
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1963
DIED
November 25, 2020
Elena Lozano's passing at the age of 57 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emken-Linton in Texas City, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Emken-Linton Chapel
5100 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City, Texas 77591
Funeral services provided by:
Emken-Linton
