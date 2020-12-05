Menu
Elenita Carpio
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1933
DIED
December 3, 2020
Elenita Carpio's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights in Harker Heights, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
425 E. Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Home
425 E. Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, Texas 76548
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Home - Harker Heights
