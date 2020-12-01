Elijah Valentine's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elijah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home website.
Published by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.