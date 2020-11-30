Menu
Elinor Dinsmore
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1925
DIED
November 19, 2020
Elinor Dinsmore's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elinor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
10 Entries
Patti, Cindy and rest of family,
So sorry to hear of your mother’s death. She was a great teacher and very special friend. Also, enjoyed seeing her and talking with her at Moravian Hall Square. She will really be missed. Loved her smile.
Jane Weidner Corvino
Friend
November 27, 2020
Ellie was always very supportive of the younger teachers at MALS. I appreciated her kind comments to me about any endeavors, when I taught Lower School French. My condolences to her whole family and especially to the creative Dinsmore girls, who were also my students at various times. Mimi Stanford, colleague at MA
Mimi Stanford
Coworker
November 27, 2020
My condolences to the Dinsmore family. 48 years ago Mrs Dinsmore taught me how to read, and instilled in me a life long appreciation of literature. She was a compassionate and comforting educator. I have not forgotten her, nor have I ever thanked her. Thank you, Mrs. Dinsmore. With sincere gratitude, James Guy. Moravian Academy,1971.
Jame Guy
Student
November 27, 2020
Mrs. Dinsmore ( as she will forever be known to me) was my First grade teacher at Moravian Prep in 1960's.
Till this day I fondly hear her bracelets on the chalkboard and her finger snapping to garner our attention for the days work ahead.
She had all the answers to our millions of questions and with her patience began the the task of enlightening us kids.
I will always remember her as one of my "teachers".


My sincere condolences
John Svoboda 1980
John Svoboda
Student
November 24, 2020
Ellie was a true lover of education. Her students loved her.
as did the faculty. My husband and I had a real admiration for her, the twinkle in her eyes and lovely smile when you met her on campus. My sympathy goes to her wonderful loving family, who took such good care of her.
Miriam Devey
Friend
November 23, 2020
David Wilson
November 22, 2020
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of your beautiful, elegant, classy mom & the joyful times you've spent together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Diane
Friend
November 22, 2020
November 22, 2020
The Dinsmore family would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the staff of the Applewood section of Moravian Hall Square and to St. Luke's Hospice Care for their exemplary care for our mother: Linnie, Pricilla, Janay, Charles, Kim, Jeff, Kristen, Shannon, Melissa, Devon, Lisa, Karen, Sophia, Stephanie, Kelly, Rocío, Andrea, Corinna, Janelle, Raquel, Amy, Katie, Donna, and Melissa. Many thanks for your kind and gentle care of our dear mother and of us. You all went above and beyond.
The Dinsmores
Daughter
November 22, 2020
Patti,
So sorry for he loss of your mother. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Chris Yeager
November 22, 2020