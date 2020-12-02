Elinor Lotz's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elinor in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home website.
Published by Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
