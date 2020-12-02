Menu
Elinor Lotz
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elinor Lotz's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Heaven has gained another angel. Our sincerest condolences.
Linda and Jim Dodge
Family
November 25, 2020
a loved one
November 25, 2020
Lifting your family in our prayers.
Cathy Ann Brandyberry
November 25, 2020
She was a great lady and will truly be missed. Thoughts and prayers for the Lotz family.
Chad and Trish Herring
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020
Eileen was a beautiful and treasured cousin to my mother. Mom spoke fondly of her often and enjoyed the good times they shared so very much. As a child, I remember the frequent visits between our families, and the fun we all had. Eileen will be well remembered and sadly missed by those who loved her. My sympathies to the family during this difficult time. God Bless.
Robin Borchers
Family
November 24, 2020