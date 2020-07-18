Menu
Elisa Balli
1937 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1937
DIED
July 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Washington Heights Memorial Park
Weber State
Elisa T. Balli, passed away at home surrounded by all her children and family, July 15, 2020. She was born June 14, 1937 in Georgetown, Texas to Augustina (Lopez) and Antonio Turrubiartez. Elisa married Juan Balli Sr. in 1954.

lisa was a member of the Catholic Church and received Jesus Christ. She enjoyed gardening and excelled in outdoing other gardeners, cooking (especially tamales), canning, Tejano music, dancing, traveling, making crafts and really enjoyed watching wrestling. Elisa loved her chihuahua puppies. She taught all her children how to make great Mexican food. She was very caring and welcomed you in her home with open arms. She loved her children and grandchildren and was very proud of them. We will all miss her daily wake-up call of "Roberto!"

Elisa was a migrant worker. She worked at Weber State in housekeeping and as a cook and worked in a daycare in a migrant school. She was an avid donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Elisa is survived by her children, Leonor Miranda, Antonio (Stephanie) Balli, Pedro (Emma) Balli, Pilar (Maggie) Balli and Roberto Balli; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by 3 sisters, Maria, Eulalia, Ernestina and 2 brothers, Raymond and Pedro. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Juan Jr. Balli; grandson Juanito and 4 sisters, Amada, Antonia, Esther, and Marta.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21st at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th Street. Interment, Washington Heights Memorial Park.
