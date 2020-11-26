Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elisa Rodriguez
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
Elisa Rodriguez's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parkside Chapels in Chicago, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elisa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parkside Chapels website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Parkside Chapels on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkside Chapels & Cremation Service, Kowske-Wolowiec Funeral Directors, Inc.
5948 Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
46th & Hermitage, Chicago, Illinois 60609
Funeral services provided by:
Parkside Chapels
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.