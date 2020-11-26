Elisabetta (Scampone) Ambroselli, age 99 of Monroeville, formerly of East Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Presbyterian Senior Care at The Willows. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Ambroselli; loving mother of Angelo (Josephine) Ambroselli, Remingarda (Tony) Tommasino and Luigi (Karen) Ambroselli; beloved grandmother of Rosa, Lisa, Luigi, Connie, Frank, Angela, Sergio and Antonio; and a wonderful great-grandmother of 12. She is also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Luigi and Remingarda (Casale) Scampone. Elisabetta was a member of Maria SS. Della Civita. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, knitting and crocheting. Friends will be received Monday from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 1:00 pm at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church. Due to current health concerns, masks will be required. Entombment will follow at Restland Memorial Park.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.