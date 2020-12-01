Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elisabetta Ambroselli
1921 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1921
DIED
November 24, 2020
Elisabetta Ambroselli's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elisabetta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Bernadette Church
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.