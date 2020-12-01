Elisabetta Ambroselli's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elisabetta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville website.