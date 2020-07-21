Eliseo (Lee) J. Lucero



1930 ~ 2020



It is with profound sadness and loss that we announce the passing of our father Eliseo J. Lucero (Lee) on July 18, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Dad was born on May 11, 1930 in Bayfield, CO to Eliseo and Reinalda (Martinez) Lucero. He was preceded in death by two older sisters. He married Marye C. Gallegos, Grand Junction, CO, on June 26, 1954. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. Lee is survived by his wife Marye and five children. Jeffrey M. Lucero, Gaithersburg, MD, Randy J. Lucero (Yupin) Ogden, UT, Barry J. Lucero (Elaine) Santa Fe, NM, Stacey L. Stamper (Moe) Centerville, UT, and Alexandra L. Baumgartner (Justin) of Annandale, VA. He is survived by 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Dad served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force from August 1947 to 1951. As a young man of 17, newly enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps he was especially proud of his new airmen's uniform. One month later he was required to turn in his uniform in exchange for Air Force blue of the newly formed (September 1947) U.S. Air Force. Years later Dad found humor in his story that his military career in the Army Air Corps lasted less than one month. His service included postings at Mildenhall AFB, UK and Castle AFB, CA. Dad often mentioned during a time in his life with no immediate family, his youthful enlistment in the military gave him purpose and direction. His enlistment and years serving in post war Europe was a decision he never regretted and which he proudly served. Dad was a true member of the silent generation. Dad took great pride in his Spanish culture and heritage and championed social justice. He was active in La Raza, League of United Latin American Citizens, and Spanish Speaking Organization for Community Integrity and Opportunity. Dad's beliefs in standing up for equal rights for all was solidified by his firsthand experiences during the July 1948 integration of the U.S. Air Force. Dad had stories of countless episodes of systematic racism and prejudice of black airmen he saw during those difficult initial years of integration. As a young airman first class, he was not able to right the wrongs that he saw. What he did was become a welcoming friend to the newly assigned black airmen.



Dad worked at Hill AFB from 1952 to 1978 on the flight line and other operations positions. He worked for the Department of Interior and in 1979 was picked for a special Task Force in Washington, DC. He was Chief of Human Resources until he retired from the federal government in 1990. After he retired, he founded Potomac Consulting Services which contracted to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on cases involving discrimination in the workplace until 1997, at which time he retired to Hesperus, CO. Dad was raised by a single mother while living through the difficult years of the depression. Despite his humble beginnings and lack of a formal education, Dad displayed his courage, determination, and hard work while often holding down two jobs with a young family. He obtained his General Education Diploma from Clearfield High School, BA in Social Work from Weber State College, a Masters in Manpower Administration from the University of Utah, and a Masters in Human Resources from Antioch University. Dad recognized the importance of an education. With his support and encouragement to succeed, all his children are college graduates. He was also a counselor at the Job Corps Center, Clearfield, UT, as well as a tutor of grade school children in Mesquite, NV. Dad was kind, generous and a thoughtful person. He was quick to welcome a stranger and saw the good in everyone. Dad was always ready to help those in need. By your example, we are committed to meet life honestly and courageously as you have. We love you and will miss you dearly.



Luke 23:43 - And he said to him, "Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise."



Friends may visit with family Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.