Eliseo Estrada Nolazco, 65, passed away June 21, 2020.



A viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5 to 8 pm with Rosary at 6 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden.



Funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12 pm (noon) at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 514 24th St, Ogden, UT.



Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.

