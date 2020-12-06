Menu
Elissa Colagreco
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1941
DIED
November 17, 2020
Elissa Colagreco's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
9:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X
220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, Pennsylvania 19008
