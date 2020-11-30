Menu
Elizabeth Ackroyd
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1928
DIED
November 27, 2020
Elizabeth Ackroyd's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by John J. Bryers Funeral Home in Willow Grove, PA .

Published by John J. Bryers Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Vincent Pallotti Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township, New Jersey
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent Pallotti Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
901 Hopkins Rd., Haddon Township, New Jersey
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Sincerest Condolences to all the family. Fond Memories of time spent with Aunt Elizabeth, Uncle Jim and Aunt Winnie and crew at the family home. RIP
Niall McDermott
November 30, 2020
Mike Talley
November 29, 2020