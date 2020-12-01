Menu
Elizabeth Bridges
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1942
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Elizabeth Bridges's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Published by Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Dec
1
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service
115 South State Street, P. O. Box 112, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1875 S. County Rd. 700 W., North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Funeral services provided by:
Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
