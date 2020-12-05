Menu
Elizabeth Carden
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1952
DIED
November 30, 2020
Elizabeth Carden's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swicegood Funeral Home in Danville, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swicegood Funeral Home website.

Published by Swicegood Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Sheldon Baptist Church
2486 Old Hwy 29, Pelham, North Carolina 27311
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sheldon Baptist Church
