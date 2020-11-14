Elizabeth Chittum's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc in Yadkinville, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc website.