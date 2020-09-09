Elizabeth Cocchia, age 77, of Manorville, New York, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Country Meadows Retirement Community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and is the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Mary Sharkey. Fondly known as Betty, she enjoyed cooking, baking, spending time with her family and friends, and above all adored her grandchildren. Elizabeth was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Roger Cocchia; loving mother of Ann Marie Jaffee and the late Lisa Yanofsky; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Robert Jaffee; loving aunt of Kathy Perry and John Mone; and sister of the late Richard Sharkey, Peggy Klaymeirer and Catherine Mone. Arrangements entrusted to Beinhauer Funeral Home, McMurray (724-941-3211). A gathering to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 1 to 3 p.m. followed immediately by a remembrance of life service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Hope Grows, 183 Shafer Road, Moon Township, PA 15108, or the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
