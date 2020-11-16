Menu
Elizabeth Conza
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1934
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
daughters of the american revolution
Elizabeth Conza's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by John Everett & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
17
Funeral
9:00a.m.
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick, Massachusetts
