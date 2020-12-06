Menu
Elizabeth Davidson
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1935
DIED
November 15, 2020
Elizabeth Davidson's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown in Havertown, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Logan Funeral Home - Havertown
57 South Eagle Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Logan Funeral Home - Havertown
57 South Eagle Road, Havertown, Pennsylvania 19083
