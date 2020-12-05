Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Dienes
1918 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1918
DIED
December 3, 2020
Elizabeth Dienes's passing at the age of 102 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home in Cleveland, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home
4175 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home
4175 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44135
Funeral services provided by:
David G. Martens & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.