Elizabeth Dobson
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1958
DIED
November 22, 2020
Elizabeth Dobson's passing at the age of 62 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steven R Neff Funeral Home in Millheim, PA .

Published by Steven R Neff Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
May God grant you peace. Thank you for allowing me the honor of helping with Liz. She was/is an awesome lady. Fly free angel.
Cindy
Friend
November 25, 2020
I didn't know Liz but am best friends with her sister, Carrie. Carrie and I have shared information about my husband, who died recently of cancer. I hope that information comforted her with knowledge of what was happening with Liz. The situations were very similar. I felt like I was going thru Liz's experience with her and pray her family is comforted in knowing Liz is with her Lord.
Marjean Morton
Friend
November 24, 2020
LD, Jim, Carrie, Tom and Kim...As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Liz was a special person who always looked out for others. She was a dear friend and her passing has left the feeling of emptiness and sadness. My condolences go out to your families and may you find comfort knowing how many hearts she touched. Love you all and may she rest in peace!
Susan (Cowher) and Courtney Neideigh
Friend
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Carrie D Robinson
Sister
November 24, 2020
Carrie Robinson
November 24, 2020