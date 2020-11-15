Menu
Elizabeth Dunfee
1933 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1933
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
girl scout
Elizabeth Dunfee's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koch Funeral Home in Scio, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koch Funeral Home website.

Published by Koch Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
