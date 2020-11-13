Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Ferguson
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 30, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
Elizabeth Ferguson's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I’m so sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Barb Livengood
Barbara Livengood
Friend
November 13, 2020
I love you Aunt betty, I will miss you, you were the best Aunt anyone could have.
Elaine Berkoben
Family
November 11, 2020