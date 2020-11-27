Menu
Elizabeth Gillis
1944 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Elizabeth Gillis's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home website.

Published by Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Nov
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Libby was a one of a kind person and she will be sadly missed by many.
Rest in peace.
john hegarty
Family
November 22, 2020