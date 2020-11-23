Menu
Elizabeth Hanna
1964 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1964
DIED
November 18, 2020
Elizabeth Hanna's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zahoran Funeral Home in South Bend, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zahoran Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN 46613
Nov
24
Service
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN 46613
Funeral services provided by:
Zahoran Funeral Home
