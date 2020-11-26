Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Higgins
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1930
DIED
October 7, 2020
Elizabeth Higgins's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, October 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Peck Funeral Homes in Braintree, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Peck Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Peck Funeral Homes on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home
516 Washington st, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184
Funeral services provided by:
Peck Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.