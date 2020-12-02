Menu
Elizabeth James
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
Elizabeth James's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank J. Barone Funeral Home in Brooklyn, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frank J Barone Funeral Home
4502 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York 11203
Frank J. Barone Funeral Home
