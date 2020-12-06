Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Jeitner
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 5, 1926
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Phillies
Elizabeth Jeitner's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Ignatius of Antioch Roman Catholic Church
999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
Funeral services provided by:
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.