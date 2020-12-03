Menu
Elizabeth Kelly
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
Elizabeth Kelly's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel in Sewickley, PA .

Published by R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Prayer Service
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St, Sewickley, PA 15143
Funeral services provided by:
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
