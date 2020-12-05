Menu
Elizabeth Kushner
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
University Of Pittsburgh
Elizabeth Kushner's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
St. Michaels Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Dec
6
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
St. Michaels Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Dec
7
Liturgy
10:00a.m.
St. Michaels Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church
1182 Ashland St., Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
