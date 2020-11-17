Elizabeth Lascaro's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Derrick Funeral Home website.
Published by Derrick Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
