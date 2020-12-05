Elizabeth Martin's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.- Wilkes-Barre Heights in Wilkes Barre, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.- Wilkes-Barre Heights website.