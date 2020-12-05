Menu
Elizabeth Martin
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Roman Catholic
Elizabeth Martin's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.- Wilkes-Barre Heights in Wilkes Barre, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Parish of Saint Andre Bessette
666 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18702
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Parish of Saint Andre Bessette
666 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18702
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.