Elizabeth Meek
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elizabeth Meek's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes in Auburn, IN .

Published by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St, Auburn, IN 46706
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St, Auburn, IN 46706
Funeral services provided by:
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
