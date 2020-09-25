Elizabeth "Betty" (Kontra) Mitrik, Young at heart, of Monroeville, formerly of Duquesne, went home with the LORD on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Jessup, PA., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bertha Toth Kontra. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew B. Mitrik. She is survived by her loving children, Judy (Late Ronald) Malamisuro, Andrew (Therese) Mitrik, Ronald (Candice) Mitrik, Rev. Gary (Karen) Mitrik, Dennis (Cindy) Mitrik, and David (Leslie) Mitrik; a brother, Joseph (Marion) Kontra; twenty six grandchildren, twenty six great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Mitrik was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary (late Edward) Pasko and Loretta Kontra, and five brothers, Michael (late Ethel), William (late Delores), Daniel, and Thomas (late Val) Kontra. Mrs Mitrik was a devout member of Greater Works Christian Church, Monroeville and enjoyed reading the Bible and sharing the love of the LORD with others.
Friends and Family will be received on Sunday, September, 27, 2020 , in Greater Works Christian Church, 301 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA., 15146, from 2-8 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Gary Mitrik in Greater Works Church, Monroeville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Mifflin. Funeral Services are entrusted to the William S. Skovranko Memorial Home, Inc. Duquesne. Mrs. Mitrik's wishes were for donations be made to Greater Works Christian Church, 301 College Park Drive, Monroeville, PA. 15146 or online at Greaterworkspgh.com/give.