Elizabeth Moore
1925 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1925
DIED
November 29, 2020
Elizabeth Moore's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio website.

Published by Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
F.E. Lewis Memorial Chapel
811 So. W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78220
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Second Baptist Church
3310 E. Commerce, San Antonio, Texas 78220
Dec
7
Interment
1:00p.m.
Meadowlawn Memorial Park
5611 E. Houston St., San Antonio, Texas 78220
Lewis Funeral Home - San Antonio
