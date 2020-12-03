Elizabeth Moran's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, August 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home in Flemingsburg, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home website.
Published by Carpenter-Fritz & Vice Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
