Elizabeth Muccini
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1954
DIED
November 23, 2020
Elizabeth Muccini's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home in Brighton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman, Reen, McNamara Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Lillian Banas
November 30, 2020
Dear Nancy, John, and the entire Muccini family,

Our deepest condolences at the passing of Elizabeth.
Brighton has lost one of its brightest stars!

Love,
The Rossetti's
Roberta, Nancy Malone, and Linda
Linda Rossetti
Friend
November 30, 2020
Dear Nancy & Family
My sincere sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your dear sister
May she Rest In Peace
Rosemary Dulac
Rosemary Dulac
Friend
November 29, 2020