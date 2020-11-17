Elizabeth Maria Norton left this earthly existence on November 15, 2020 from complications of recent and unexpected cancer diagnosis. Her presence in our life is sorely missed.



She was born on February 17, 1940 in the small town of Hillegersberg, outside of Rotterdam, Netherlands. In 1953, the family moved to Utah in the United States to be closer to relatives and members of the LDS Church. The family settled in the Canyon Rim area of Millcreek, Utah. Knowing little English to start, she graduated from Olympus High in 1959.



She married William Mack Norton on January 14, 1966 in Elko, Nev. She worked at IRS, but her true passion was teaching swimming at the Clearfield Aquatic Center for 39 years.



Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, her parents Marius and Margaretha Van Huizen, three brothers: Bart, Marius Jr. and Eduard Van Huizen and her son, Thomas Wayne Norton. She is survived by her remaining three children: Leonard (Michelle) Norton, Karina (Layne) Waite, and Michael (Stephanie) Norton, 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.



A public viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Myers Mortuary (5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT). A family viewing beginning at 9:30 am and family funeral service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 am at the West Point 4th Ward chapel (2852 W 300 N, West Point, Ut.).



Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Elizabeth's obituary on Myers website, starting at 10:30 a.m.



All attendees of this event must be masked and submit to temperature checks.





