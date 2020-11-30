Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Paul
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
Elizabeth Paul's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton in Canal Fulton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
, Massillon, Ohio
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Barbara's Catholic Church
, Massillon, Ohio
Nov
27
Burial
Clinton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I would always stop and visit with Elizabeth when i was at altercare visiting my mom. She loved to give my girls stuffed animals. I will miss her smile and wave coming down the hall way.
Melissa Chahid
Friend
November 29, 2020
This lady was the kindness woman in the world she made my job worth going to everyday... Everyday I was pregnant she would rub my belly and talk to my daughter. Even after my daughter was born she still asked about her everytime I worked. She put a smile ok my face and was so loving. I will forever love you Elizabeth. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Katie Miller
Friend
November 29, 2020
I used to work at altercare of Navarre. She was one of many reason I continued to work there and she made smile everyday with her kindness. She loved one of my sweaters so much I went and got her a matching one. She will be missed so much:(
Makayla Hall
Friend
November 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you.
Vickie Shriver
Acquaintance
November 25, 2020