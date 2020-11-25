Menu
Elizabeth Reynolds
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1931
DIED
November 13, 2020
Elizabeth Reynolds's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Centennial, CO .

Published by Horan & McConaty on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty - Centennial
5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado 80122
Nov
18
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Horan & McConaty - Centennial
5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado 80122
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
All Souls Catholic Church
4950 South Logan Street, Englewood, Colorado 80113
Horan & McConaty
