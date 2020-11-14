Menu
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Rice
November 12, 2020
Age 101, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, formerly of Baldwin. Married for 63 years to the late Joseph J. Rice. Mother of Joseph J. (Linda) Rice Jr., John M. (Mona) Rice, the late Kathleen (late Dr. James) Shaver, and Paul A. Rice. Grandmother of James Shaver Jr., Ellen Albers, John Shaver, Leslie McCarthy, Erin Hangey, and the late Kevin Rice. Great Grandmother of James, Oscar, Henry, Bridget, Timothy, James, Ingrid, Patrick, Casey, Rebecca, Dean, Amelie, and Mollie. Sister of the late Solange "Jane" Favre and Charlotte M. Grattan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a long-time member of St. Albert the Great Church (now Blessed Trinity Parish). She served on the church's building committee, was active in the choir, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Memorial contributions may be made to the Musical Ministry of Blessed Trinity Parish at blessedtrinitypgh.org. The funeral is private. Arrangements entrusted to Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road.

