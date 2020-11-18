Menu
Elizabeth Riley
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1929
DIED
November 15, 2020
Elizabeth Riley's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leo J Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Leo J. Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
330 Third Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania 15106
Funeral services provided by:
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
