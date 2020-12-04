Elizabeth Sauls's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Batesburg-Leesville, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium website.
Published by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.