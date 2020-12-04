Menu
Elizabeth Sauls
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
Elizabeth Sauls's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Batesburg-Leesville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium website.

Published by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
Bethlehem United Methodist Church - Johnston
159 Bethlehem Church Road, Johnston, South Carolina
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
159 Bethlehem Church Rd, Johnston, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
It seems strange that Beth is gone because I have not seen her in so many many years so she will always be young and vibrant in my memory. My sympathies to all her family and may God bless and keep you. A classmate from Saluda High School.
Selma Smith Bettis
Classmate
December 3, 2020