Elizabeth Sauls's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Batesburg-Leesville, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium website.