Elizabeth R. Shula, 95, of Claridge, PA passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.





Elizabeth was born on May 12, 1925 in Claridge, to Ignatius and Laura (Kuzmkowski) Kontetta. She married William Shula in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2010.



Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Linda (Tom) Tomko, Sandy (Larry) Bussard, Rick Shula, Laurie Shula, and Jeffrey (Tiana) Shula; grandchildren, Lisa Bussard, Scott (Melissa) Denney, Amy (Billy) Welsh, Justin (Shannon) Denney, and Brianne Shula; great-grandchildren, Kristen, Tyler, Elizabeth "Liz", and Kate.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and by three sisters and three brothers.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barbara Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA, 15636, on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Barbara Cemetery.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.