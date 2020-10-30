Menu
Elizabeth R. Shula
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1925
DIED
October 29, 2020
Elizabeth R. Shula, 95, of Claridge, PA passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home.


Elizabeth was born on May 12, 1925 in Claridge, to Ignatius and Laura (Kuzmkowski) Kontetta. She married William Shula in 1946. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Linda (Tom) Tomko, Sandy (Larry) Bussard, Rick Shula, Laurie Shula, and Jeffrey (Tiana) Shula; grandchildren, Lisa Bussard, Scott (Melissa) Denney, Amy (Billy) Welsh, Justin (Shannon) Denney, and Brianne Shula; great-grandchildren, Kristen, Tyler, Elizabeth "Liz", and Kate.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and by three sisters and three brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Barbara Church, 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA, 15636, on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Barbara Cemetery.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Barbara Church
111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
[email protected] Tharp
Neighbor
October 30, 2020
My sympathy to her family, she was a wonderful lady, I’m sure she will be missed always
Bev Negich
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
Tanya Burke
October 29, 2020