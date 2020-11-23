Elizabeth Smart's passing at the age of 49 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO in Steelville, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Elizabeth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hutson Funeral Home, Steelville, MO website.