Elizabeth Smith
1943 - 2020
BORN
October 23, 1943
DIED
November 16, 2020
Elizabeth Smith's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
449 Mitchell Ave, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:45a.m.
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
449 Mitchell Ave, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Funeral services provided by:
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
