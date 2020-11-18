Menu
Elizabeth Stiller
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Hillside Cemetery
Elizabeth Stiller's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

Published by Richard Boles Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hillside Cemetery
Hillside Cemetery Road, Laurinburg, North Carolina 28352
Funeral services provided by:
Richard Boles Funeral Service
